UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Lavrov Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Bilawal, Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, regional matters

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov here on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Goa, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov here on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Goa, India.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest, according to Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts.

He said that the SCO opened new vistas of cooperation and coordination with Russia.

Related Topics

India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office Russia Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with ..

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with Paris

2 seconds ago
 ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

8 minutes ago
 Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make Americ ..

Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make America More Competitive

3 seconds ago
 MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery spo ..

MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery sports complex

5 seconds ago
 Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assi ..

Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assistance during economic crunch: ..

6 seconds ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.