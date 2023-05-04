Bilawal, Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, regional matters

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov here on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Goa, India

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest, according to Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal assured to work closely for further deepening cooperation in food security, energy and people-to-people contacts.

He said that the SCO opened new vistas of cooperation and coordination with Russia.