Bilawal leaves for Sukkur after reviewing rain-hit districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Sukkur from Naudero House on Monday after reviewing the rain and flood affected situation.

It may be mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Larkana from Karachi, eight days ago, where he along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others met with the rain/flood victims in the technical college of the city.

During his visit he had issued instructions to the administration to drain-out the rainwater in the canals, ensuring to expedite the relief operation.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the affected districts, he was briefed by the relevant officials about the devastation caused by torrential rains, while also accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in inspecting rain-hit areas.