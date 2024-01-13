Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today (Saturday) to address a public gathering here.

Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Senior Vice President, Pakistan People's Party South Punjab, said that all arrangements had been made to accord a warm welcome to the party chairman, who would be visiting Bahawalpur here on Saturday to address a public gathering.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the public gathering at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur on Saturday (today) at noon. All activists of the PPP have been advised to reach the public gathering spot.