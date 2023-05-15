UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Links Negotiations With PTI Until Apology For Jinnah House Torching

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday stated that any talks or negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not take place unless the party tenders an apology for the torching of Jinnah House in Lahore

Speaking in the National Assembly, he stated that the recent events, including the torching of the Corps Commander House and the attack on Radio Pakistan and GHQ and others, are unparalleled in the history of Pakistan.

He believed that these incidents will be remembered in history for a long time to come.

He urged the institutions to work within their constitutional ambit so that the government could concentrate on resolving the issues of the poor people.

In 1986, he said over three million people gave a warm welcome to former Prime Minister Ms Benazir Bhutto, despite former President General Zia ul Haq being in power in Islamabad at the time.

Benazir Bhutto did not use the occasion to incite violence against Zia-ul-Haq. The PPP has faced various incidents over the years but has refrained to resort to acts of violence.

Imran Khan has been accused of involvement in the putting opposition leaders, including PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and PPP leader Faryal Talpur behind bars. Despite Talpur's illness, doctors were pressured to hand her over to Imran Khan, who then allegedly changed the hospital's medical superintendent and put Talpur in jail.

Bilawal went on to say that PPP did not oppose the elections, as they believed that Imran Khan could be challenged through a fair election, and that the ruling coalition would contest and defeat him.

The incumbent coalition government candidates had already defeated PTI chief and its candidates in several by-elections.

The coalition was committed to protect the parliament and constitution, he added.

