Bilawal makes conditional offer to MQM in Sindh govt against PTI

PPP Chairman Bilawal has offered seats to MQM in Sindh government and urged it to break alliance with the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf for its fall.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the MQM leaders to make the PTI government fall. He expressed these views during his address at inaugural ceremony of four projects including two flyovers, an underpass and roads in Karachi.

“We are calling you; come and join us and let this PTI government fall,” said Bilawal Bhutto while giving conditional offer to MQM—the allied party of the ruling PTI.

“People of Karachi know that Imran Khan deceived them, so this government must be sent home packed,” said Bilawal Bhutto. Addressing MQM leaders, PPP Chairman said that they would offer you seats which you had with the Federal government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said: “every promise made by Imran Khan and every slogan that he chanted has proven to be fake,”

“We are ready to give you the ministries whatever you have with the federal government,” he added.

He pointed out that over 800,000 people have been removed from the list of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and also criticized the federal government for gas policy. “You are snatching gas from the place which is producing it,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

Addressing Prime Minister, he said that he should run the system on the basis of reality and not on the basis of just propaganda.

Earlier, he inaugurated four projects including flyovers at Chungi Dhai Number and Chungi Panch number in Karachi and Haider Ali Underpass. He also inaugurated several other roads leading to cantonment area of the city.

“The people who are living in Karachi are our first priority,” said Bilawal during an inauguration ceremony, adding that the PPP’s provincial government is working in all Sindh. “We want there should be development and the city should be well-established,” he further said.

He said: “PPP is working for development despite that there are many obstacles in its way,”. PPP will continue to work for the development of the province.