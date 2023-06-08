UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Making Efforts To Bring Country Out Of Crisis: Nayyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary General Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said that Foreign Minister and the Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hectic efforts to bring the country out of the crisis.

In a statement, he said under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, the country was improving relations with regional countries, which is a positive sign in this regard.

Nayyar Hussain said the PPP would achieve great success in the upcoming election due to its performance and prudent policies already providing maximum relief to the common man.

He further said former president Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the Parliament during his presidential tenure, adding the PPP has guaranteed the provision of equal constitutional and human economic rights to the citizens.

"18th amendment bill has strengthened the democracy in the country," he added.

Condemning May 9 tragic incident, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in fascism and such thinking caused irreparable damage to the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Democracy Man May Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vaticanâ€™s Pontifical Academy fo ..

42 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

42 minutes ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

49 minutes ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

49 minutes ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

49 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar discusses bilateral ties ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.