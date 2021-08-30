UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Making New Records Of Corruption With Sindh Govt's Help: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari for making new records of corruption with help of the Sindh government.

In a series of tweets, he said the PPP was ruling Sindh since last 13 years, but it was central government which executed mega development projects in Karachi including Green Line Project, K-IV, Circular Railway and freight corridor.

Even, the Federal government had to cleanse choked nullahs of Karachi which used to get submerged after heavy rains, he said while pointing out the bad governance in Sindh where the PPP was indulged in massive corruption.

He said identity of Sindh government was nothing but major corruption scams including wheat scandal worth Rs14 billion, embezzlement of funds in Roshan Sindh project, Omni Group fraud, corruption, fake accounts, illegal allocation of water to Sindh's ruling party landlords, doling out of Rs500 billion to corrupt officers, and extortion by tanker and land mafias.

