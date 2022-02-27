UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Marching To Islamabad After Ruining Sindh: Haleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Bilawal marching to Islamabad after ruining Sindh: Haleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while hitting out at Pakistan People's Party on Sunday said that Bilawal Zardari was marching to Islamabad after ruining Sindh.

In a statement regarding PPP's Awami march, he said that at last Bilawal Zardari appeared in Karachi although on pretext of the march that started from the city.

Bilawal Zardari's PPP was taking out a long march led by a corrupt, infected and defected leadership that has ruined Sindh during its 14 year long rule, Haleem Adil Shaikh remarked and questioned "Against whom Bilawal Zardari has taken out the march after ruining Sindh." Holding Bilawal Zardari and his party PPP responsible for destruction of Karachi, he insisted "If Bilawal Zardari was a public leader he must answer people of Karachi why his party's Sindh government has destroyed Karachi.

Haleem observed that in 2009 when total volume of Sindh budget was Rs 150 billion, PPP had allocated Rs 37 billion for Karachi but in ongoing fiscal year out of Rs 1400 billion of provincial budget only Rs 38 billion are set aside for the metropolis.

Karachiites did not get a single drop of water despite expenditure of Rs 13 billion on incomplete mega water project K-IV while the provincial capital did not receive just 14 buses despite announcements of thousands of buses during 14 years, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted.

He stressed that Bilawal Zardari must also respond to questions by people of Karachi that Why did your government make this city a garbage dump and why the citizens of Karachi were left at the mercy of robbers in 2022.

The opposition leader said that Sindh particularly Karachi was facing the worst ever law and order situation as strong sense of insecurity has developed among the citizens and they were not feeling themselves safe even inside their homes.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Water Law And Order Budget Long March March Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

7 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>