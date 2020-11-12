UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal, Maryam Meeting Indication Of PPP, PML- N Defeat In GB Election: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Bilawal, Maryam meeting indication of PPP, PML- N defeat in GB election: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz was an indication of their defeat in Gilgit-Baltistan elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz was an indication of their defeat in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

In a tweet, he said these parties would now make hue and cry of rigging in the elections. He said only those elections are fair for these parties in which they secure victories.

The Information Minister said such meetings cannot brighten the bleak future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Hue Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi-led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone - ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,608 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

French Superior Judiciary Council's Member Convict ..

5 minutes ago

Yerevan Says Russian, Armenian Air Defense Units P ..

5 minutes ago

KP governor takes notice of harassment cases in Is ..

6 minutes ago

Australia establishes Afghanistan war crimes prose ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.