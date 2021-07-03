UrduPoint.com
Bilawal May Not Know Time, World, Pakistan Have Changed Now: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Bilawal may not know Time, World, Pakistan have changed now: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari might not know that Time, World and Pakistan has changed now.

Using his twitter handle he questioned Bilawal Bhutto that whether he was going to Washington like his father to take the next turn of power.

Was he went to made a request that if they would bring PPP into government, they would not question on demanding air bases or conducting drone attacks, he tweeted.

