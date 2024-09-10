Bilawal meets Ambassador Zaidong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited the Chinese Embassy and held a meeting with Ambassador Jiang Zaidong.

The discussions between the two sides focused on deepening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China, besides further enhancing trade and economic cooperation, said a news release.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.