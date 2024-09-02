Open Menu

Bilawal Meets Balochistan CM To Discuss Provincial Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday met with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

The meeting focused on the pressing issues faced by Balochistan, including the recent surge in terrorism and the devastating flood situation.

According to PPP Secretariat, Chief Minister Bugti briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the measures taken by the provincial government to combat terrorism and restore peace in the region.

The discussion also touched on the flood situation in Balochistan, triggered by recent rains, and the efforts underway to provide relief and support to affected communities.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP called on Secretary General of PPPP Syed Nayyer Husain Bukhari and President of Human Rights Committee of PPP Farhatullah Babar.

They discussed current political landscape and organizational matters within the party.

