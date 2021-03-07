Bilawal meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership at the residence of Chaudhry brothers, here on Sunday.

He inquired about the health of PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed political situation with the Chaudhry brothers.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PML-Q leaders Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi from the PML-Q and PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and another party activist Jamil Soomro were also present.