Bilawal Meets European Counterparts In Bid To Enhance Ties

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 10:10 PM

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met his counterpart from Norway Anniken Huitfeldt as both agreed to work together to stop the rising incidents of 'Islamophobia' in the world.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, foreign ministers of respective countries reiterated the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Bilawal also met Foreign Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz and they concurred to hold the second round of bilateral political consultations.

Pakistan and Kosovo had longstanding and historic ties, he remarked during the meeting. They exchanged views on enhancing relations in the fields of tourism, health, education, trade and manpower.

The Pakistani foreign minister also met with Vice President of the European Union Council Josep Borrell. Bilawal said that Islamabad highly valued its ties with the European Union as they agreed to expand the multidimensional relations between Pakistan and EU.

Moreover, they discussed different regional and international issues of mutual concern.

