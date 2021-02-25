UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Meets Maryam, Discusses Senate Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday met Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra residence of the latter to discuss Senate elections and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) affairs.

PPP leaders Yusaf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Chaudhry Manzoor and others accompanied Bilawal Bhutto whereas PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Rana Snaullah were also present.

Later, talking to the media, Bilawal said that Yusuf Raza Gilani was candidate for Senate elections from PDM on Islamabad seat.

Maryam Nawaz said that Parliament was the right forum if any amendment was needed to the Senate elections process.

