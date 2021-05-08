Bilawal meets party office bearers of central Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met with provincial office bearers PPP central Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met with provincial office bearers PPP central Punjab.

The current political situation prevalent in the country came under discussion at the meeting, said a press release issued.

Secretary General PPP Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor and Information Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza attended the meeting.

The Punjab provincial office bearers recommended reorganisation of the party in Punjab.

In light of the completion of their terms in office, they tendered their resignations from office to Bilawal Bhutto.

Chairman PPP appreciated and lauded the Punjab organisation for their consistent hard work and efforts for the strengthening of the party.

Chairman PPP accepted their resignations from office.