Bilawal Meets PAT Leaders, Visits Aitzaz Ahsan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 06:03 PM
The latest reports say that the PPP chairman has for the first time visited Minhajul Quran Secretariat that falls within the area of NA-127—the constituency he has announced to contest elections from.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat, where he paid homage to the memorials of the 14 martyrs who lost their lives in Model Town in 2014 and the 9 martyrs of Minhaj-ul-Quran in Islamabad.
The PPP chairman laid flowers at the martyrs' monument and reiterated his commitment to the organizational reforms of Minhaj-ul-Quran.
During his visit, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spent some time in the corner designated for Darood-o-Salam, and observed other sections at the Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat. He also engaged in discussions with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Senior Vice President Raja Zahid Mahmood, Vice President Mian Zahid islam, Secretary Information Noorullah Siddiqui. Secretary Coordination Arif Chaudhry and Deputy Secretary Coordination Sardar Omar Daraz Khan were also present there.
Besides it, Deputy Secretary Administration of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Javed Ahmed, President of Awami Lawyers Forum Naeem Chaudhry, Secretary General Rashed Chaudhry Advocate, President of Awami Tehreek Central Punjab Mian Rehan Maqbool, and General Secretary Mian Kashif Mahmood also had meetings with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were PPP Secretary General Naeem Bukhari, General Secretary of Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza, Campaign Incharge of NA-127 Zulfiqar Ali Badr, and Qasim Gillani.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited party leader Aitzaz Ahsan’s residence at Link Road Bedian, and offered condolences on the passing of their relative, Nighat Cheema. He expressed his sympathy to Aitzaz Ahsan and expressed sorrow over the demise of Nighat Cheema.
The PPP chairman also expressed regret over the loss and offered prayers for the soul of Nighat Cheema, praying for patience and strength for the bereaved family.
