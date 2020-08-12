UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Meets President ANP KP

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday met with President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan at Zardari House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday met with President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan at Zardari House Islamabad.

The current political situation in the country and opposition's role inside and outside the Parliament were discussed in the meeting, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Members National Assembly Dr. Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah also met with Chairman PPP.

Dr. Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah apprised the Chairman PPP of the situation in the district of Khairpur.

Bilawal Bhutto instructed the MNAs to make sure that there were not any hurdles in solving the issues of the people.

