Bilawal meets Shehbaz in jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He was accompanied by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP chairman offered condolences to the PML-N president over the sad demise of the latter's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar during the meeting.