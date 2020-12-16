UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Meets Shehbaz In Jail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He was accompanied by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP chairman offered condolences to the PML-N president over the sad demise of the latter's mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar during the meeting.

