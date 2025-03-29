Open Menu

Bilawal Meets Sunjay Kumar's Family, Expresses Grief On His Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal meets Sunjay Kumar's family, expresses grief on his death

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Seth Duni Chand Pahlomal Bhatia Hindu Dharmashala on Royal Road Al-Abbas Chowk Larkana on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over the death of merchant Sanjay Kumar, who lost his life in a firing by dacoits in Dharmashala neighborhood, and offers condolences to the bereaved family.

He met the deceased merchant Sanjay Kumar's son Aryan Kumar, widow, Khushdaman and sister to convey his sympathies.

Bilawal also expresses condolences to Larkana Hindu Panchayat Chairman Haresh Lal, Vice Chairman Jay Raj, and Mukhi Nol Rai over Sanjay Kumar's murder.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets prominent members of the Hindu community at the Dharmashala and expresses solidarity.

The killer and mastermind behind merchant Sanjay Kumar's murder have been killed in a police encounter. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also speaks with Ronak Kumar Ahuja, injured in the attack.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, accompanied by Nisar Khuhro, Jameel Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Naseeba Channa, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, Buland Junejo, and others, offers condolences to the bereaved family.

