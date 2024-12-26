Bilawal meets UAE minister in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met UAE Minister for Higher Education in Ghotki at his hunting camp.

According to Media reports on Thursday, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhash Khan Mahar met the UAE Minister for Higher Education, Shiakh Nahyan Bin Mubarak, in Ghotki.

Both discussed various issues, including investing in education infrastructure in Sindh and promotion of education and culture.