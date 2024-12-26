Bilawal Meets UAE Minister In Ghotki
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met UAE Minister for Higher Education in Ghotki at his hunting camp.
According to Media reports on Thursday, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhash Khan Mahar met the UAE Minister for Higher Education, Shiakh Nahyan Bin Mubarak, in Ghotki.
Both discussed various issues, including investing in education infrastructure in Sindh and promotion of education and culture.
Recent Stories
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal meets UAE minister in Ghotki2 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held:12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkiye centuries-bound ties to develop further in future: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food packages to Khurram IDPs in Hangu12 minutes ago
-
Generous book donation to UoS enhances academic resources:12 minutes ago
-
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices22 minutes ago
-
Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Turkey47 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 149 kg drugs in 7 operations52 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests54 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi1 hour ago
-
Cancer cases soars In IIOJK, SKIMS records 5,200 cases this year1 hour ago
-
Influential land mafia demolishes homes;Police take swift action1 hour ago