Bilawal moves application for live broadcast of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Monday filed a civil miscellaneous application to the Supreme Court, seeking the live broadcast of hearing of reference, pertaining to the case of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

The application has been moved by advocate Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah. It stated that the reference was filed by the then president Asif Ali Zardari, father of the applicant, hence, he is the son of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Shaheed Zulifqar Aali Bhutto.

It said that the hearing of the reference was scheduled for December 12, and prayed that the applicant wanted that the hearing of this case should be Live/on air, so that whole Pakistan could hear it.

It may be mentioned that a nine-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, would take up the presidential reference, seeking to revisit the Zulifqar Ali Bhutto case Tuesday for hearing.