Open Menu

Bilawal Moves Application For Live Broadcast Of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Bilawal moves application for live broadcast of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference

Chairman Pakistan Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Monday filed a civil miscellaneous application to the Supreme Court, seeking the live broadcast of hearing of reference, pertaining to the case of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Monday filed a civil miscellaneous application to the Supreme Court, seeking the live broadcast of hearing of reference, pertaining to the case of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto.

The application has been moved by advocate Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah. It stated that the reference was filed by the then president Asif Ali Zardari, father of the applicant, hence, he is the son of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the grandson of Shaheed Zulifqar Aali Bhutto.

It said that the hearing of the reference was scheduled for December 12, and prayed that the applicant wanted that the hearing of this case should be Live/on air, so that whole Pakistan could hear it.

It may be mentioned that a nine-member larger bench of the Supreme Court, presided by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, would take up the presidential reference, seeking to revisit the Zulifqar Ali Bhutto case Tuesday for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed May December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

Stable Pakistan inevitable: says Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circula ..

HESCO expedites Anti-theft drive to reduce circular debt of Energy/Power Sector

4 minutes ago
 Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage ..

Court declares case former chairman PTI's marriage as maintainable

4 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant poli ..

UK's Sunak faces key test over Rwanda migrant policy vote

4 minutes ago
 Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt cas ..

Imran's plea aginst jail trial in ECP contempt case referred to full bench

5 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chich ..

Police carry out search operation in 'Jhanda Chichi', adjoining areas

5 minutes ago
Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack ..

Fight against terrorism still persists due to lack of continuity of policies: Bu ..

9 minutes ago
 Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'b ..

Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'blended learning centre'

10 minutes ago
 Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in i ..

Ministry signs agreement with Turkish company in investment

1 minute ago
 Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Departmen ..

Dr Aamir visits Information Cell of I&PR Department

1 minute ago
 Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting ..

Step afoot to develop sports sector for attracting youth towards positive activi ..

1 minute ago
 PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on ..

PM directs to ensure supply of urea fertilizer on controlled rates

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan