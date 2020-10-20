UrduPoint.com
Bilawal, Murad Statements On Capt Safdar Case Proven To Be 'broken Governance': Fawad

Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that contradictory statements of Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on the issue of Capt Safdar's arrest was manifestation of 'broken governance' in Sindh

He said the federal government has nothing to do with the matter which has to be resolved by the Sindh government.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the federal minister said that the incident of Qaid's Mausoleum was largely condemned by the people across the country and the federal government was always ready to help and assist the provincial government in this regard.

He told that the application against Capt Safdar was initially filed with police by Shafqat Mehmood as concerned minister but the Sindh police registered FIR on a separate application filed by an ordinary citizen.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the opposition parties were always misusing police to meet their political goals.

He said that instead of upgrading the police, the opposition was involved in degrading the armed forces merely to revive its lost kingship and added, there is no room for kingship in democracy.

To a question, the minister said that irrespective of previous practices of rival evidences in corruption cases, the leaderships of the Opposition parties were currently facing cases of monitory corruption against their bank transactions which needed no rival evidences.

