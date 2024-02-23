Open Menu

Bilawal Nominates Murad As CM Once Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 11:06 PM

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday nominated Syed Awais Shah as Speaker and Anthony Naveed as Deputy Speaker for the provincial assembly of Sindh

Addressing the Sindh Parliamentary board meeting here, he also nominated former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the upcoming provincial setup.

He said that PPP always looked towards the people and needed their support. Expressing gratitude, he said that PPP won more seats only because of the support of the people.

Bilawal said, 'We have to perform better than the past and we have to deliver as per the aspirations of the people.'

He said that it was a challenge to give up traditional politics and way of doing government. He said that it would be a new start to serve the people of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the performance of the PPP-led Sindh government in the past had remained better than other governments, he said adding that this time the upcoming Sindh government would be in competition with the Balochistan, Punjab, KPK and Federal governments.

He hoped that the performance of the Sindh government would be better.

The newly elected MPAs to take oath tomorrow. Speaker and Deputy Speaker as well as Sindh Chief Minister's elections would be held later on.

Speaking on floods, he said that PPP had not forgotten floods and would keep our promises made with flood victims.

Fifty percent schools were destroyed due to floods, he said adding that these schools would be reconstructed.

Bilawal said that PPP had not sought any ministry from the federal government and would not be part of it and only sought assistance for the flood victims.

He said we performed well in the health sector and had many achievements.

He said that PPP government would work on the quality teachers. Bilawal said that the people of the country were facing difficuties due to inflation and unemployment.

He said that PPP would share inputs for better decision making to the federal government.

