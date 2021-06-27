UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Oblivious To PPP Position In AJK: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Bilawal oblivious to PPP position in AJK: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari was even oblivious to his party position in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as only eight candidates were contesting the upcoming elections of AJK Legislative Assembly on PPP tickets.

In a tweet, he said the speech of Bilawal Zardari has clearly revealed the reality that he (Bilawal) does not know about his party's position in AJK.

He recalled that Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Ms Maryam Nawaz had run their respective parties' election campaigns crazily in the last elections of Gilgit-Baltistan. However it was revealed subsequently that not even one third among the total aspirants were contesting the elections on the tickets of both PPP and PML-N at that time.

More Stories From Pakistan

