Bilawal offer condolences to Jilani, Lund on telephone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday condoled the death of former foreign secretary Syed Salim Abbas Jilani's wife on telephone.

He said the late Mrs Jilani was friend of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and in this trying time of Jilani family, his sympathies were with them, said a press release.

Bilawal also condoled with Sardar Babar Khan Lund over his brother Mir Rizwan Khan's death.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.