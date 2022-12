KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PPP MPA Peshu Mal's father.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of PPP Minority President of Sindh Lal Chand Ukrani's Uncle.

He prayed for the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family.