Open Menu

Bilawal, OIC Secretary General Discuss Holy Quran Desecration Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Bilawal, OIC Secretary General discuss Holy Quran desecration incidents

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday spoke with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha over the telephone and discussed recurring incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and other European countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday spoke with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha over the telephone and discussed recurring incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and other European countries.

Condemning the despicable acts, which were clear violations of international law, the Foreign Minister briefed the OIC Secretary General about the resolution adopted by the Parliament of Pakistan in a joint sitting on July 6, 2023, and observance of 'Youm-e-Taqaddus e Quran' across Pakistan on 7 July 2023, reflecting the aspirations of the people of Pakistan to safeguard the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the urgency with which OIC was responding to these reprehensible acts, under the stewardship of the Secretary-General.

He commended the OIC for holding an Open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on 2 July 2023, in Jeddah, and issuance of comprehensive Communiqu� after the meeting.

The Foreign Minister also welcomed the OIC decision for holding Emergency Ministerial Meeting on this issue and briefed the Secretary-General about his telephone calls with the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and T�rkiye in this regard.

The OIC Secretary General commended Pakistan's efforts to combat and counter Islamophobia and appreciated the leading role played by Pakistan in this regard at the UN.

The Foreign Minister assured the Secretary-General that Pakistan stood ready to actively participate in all OIC initiatives to arrest the reprehensible tide of Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution United Nations Iran Parliament Jeddah Saudi Arabia Sweden July All OIC

Recent Stories

Under directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Ass ..

Under directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Assembly for Generative AI to be ..

4 minutes ago
 Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

22 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

31 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

22 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

22 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

34 minutes ago
'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

40 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

19 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

19 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

19 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan