Bilawal on the moon for election date

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP chairman says the election should be held on February 8 as the weather is also favorable, saying that his party will form the next government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said congratulated the nation over sighting the election moon, pointing out that it would be better if the top court had not to interfere into the elections matter.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it is a significant achievement that the Election Commission announced the elections for February 8.

“Elections should be held on February 8. The weather is also favorable, and the date has now been set. The announcement of the election date by the Election Commission is welcomed,” said the PPP chairman while talking to the reporters in Karachi.

Bilawal said, “Next time, the Pakistan Peoples Party will once again form the government. We formed the government without the level playing field. We hope that the Pakistan Peoples Party will have a level playing field in this election,”.

He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party is making efforts to provide the public with facilities.

Former President of Pakistan and former President of the country, Asif Ali Zardari, said, “InshaAllah, the Pakistan Peoples Party will form the next government in the country,”.

According to a media release issued from Bilawal House, a meeting was held with former President of the country Asif Ali Zardari, party workers, and dignitaries. They discussed political wisdom, practicalities, and electoral strategies with the party workers and leaders. Addressing the gathering, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP's workers have accepted challenges in every era.

“Every PPP worker is determined to establish a people's government in the country,” said Zardari.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aftab Ansari, Ghulam Shah Laghari, Tariq Arain, Naser Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Manzoor Wasan, Aashiq Zardari, and others were also present there.