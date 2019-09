(@imziishan)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday opposed the government decision to set up media tribunals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP ) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday opposed the government decision to set up media tribunals.

The PPP believed in freedom of media and would resist any legislation in that regard, he said in a statement .

Bilawal alleged that the government was targeting media houses and opposition politicians in the name of accountability.