Bilawal optimist to win next election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed optimism that his party's would win the next general elections

Bilawal made the announcement while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Free Diagnostic Laboratory under JDC Foundation. He said that he was confident that the PPP would win the elections because the party had a strong track record of serving the people.

Bilawal also called for a conducive environment for all political parties in the elections. He said that the PPP has not been given a level playing field in any of the past elections, but that the party has still been able to win.

On other issues, Bilawal called for the protection of human rights during repartition of illegal immigrants. He also expressed concern about the situation in Gaza and urdged the world to stop the "genocide" that is taking place there.

Bilawal also spoke about the importance of playgrounds and public spaces for the people, especially the youth. He said that the PPP will establish People's Squares and sports fields in every district of Karachi if it wins the next election.

Bilawal's announcement comes at a time when the PPP is leading in opinion polls ahead of the upcoming elections. The party is also expected to benefit from the fact that the incumbent government is unpopular.

The PPP's victory in the upcoming elections would be a significant development for Pakistan. The party has a long history of serving the people and has a strong track record of economic development. A PPP government would be well-positioned to address the challenges facing Pakistan, such as poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

