Bilawal Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs Of APS

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:15 PM

Bilawal pays glowing tribute to martyrs of APS

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS), Peshawar.

In a message on the anniversary of the APS Peshawar massacre, he demanded that the beasts who planned, facilitated, and carried out the massacre of the innocent children and teachers must be brought to justice.

Bilawal Bhutto said that nation still deepest feels the pain of this great tragedy and everyone is waiting for justice to the innocent souls.

He said that his family and Party being victims of terrorism itself will continue to raise voices against extremism and terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto saluted those parents and families who lost their loved ones in the APS tragedy and expressed solidarity with them.

