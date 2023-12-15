Bilawal pays glowing tributes to innocent APS martyrs

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the massacre of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar as a terrible day in national history and said that the memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the mind of every Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the massacre of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar as a terrible day in national history and said that the memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the mind

of every Pakistani.

According to a communique issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman, in his message, paid glowing tribute to the innocent martyrs of the tragedy and their martyred teachers and once again expressed solidarity with their families.

"We will not forget the martyrs of this tragedy. We stand by the families of victims of terrorism," he said, adding that no one can understand the grief of martyrs' families better than him because he is the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the PPP is determined to root out extremism and terrorism in the country, adding that the PPP will ensure that the Pakistani nation never again has to go through deeply painful moments like the APS tragedy.

"We have to win the war against extremism and terrorism, and we will, undoubtedly, win this war," he said and pointed out that the previous PPP government under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari had defeated terrorism in Swat.

"If the PPP government formed after winning the upcoming elections, will fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and eradicate terrorism forever," he vowed.