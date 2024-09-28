Bilawal pays homage to 16 martyrs of Punhal Chandio village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday paid heartfelt homage to the 16 martyrs of Punhal Chandio village.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, in his message on the 41st anniversary of the martyrs, honoured the sacrifices of these brave souls, who struggled to free Pakistan from the chains of dictatorship. “They fought for the principles of democracy and justice, and their ultimate sacrifice has cemented their place in the history of Pakistan’s democratic journey,” he said.

It is worth remembering that on September 29, 1983, sixteen PPP workers were martyred in the village of Punhal Khan Chandio, Taluka Sakrand, in the district of Shaheed Benazirabad.

The martyrs include Tharoo Chandio, Rajab Ali Chandio, Ali Sher Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, Peer Bux Chandio, Uris Chandio, Siddique Chandio, Gulab Chandio, Hashim Khaskheli, Janib Khaskheli, Meero Khaskheli, Ali Gul Khaskheli, Mohammad Ramzan Khaskheli, Mehboob Ali Solangi, Allah Rakhio Solangi and Hussain Bux Manganhar.

“Our martyrs live forever in our hearts, and their courage and determination remain a beacon of hope for all those who believe in the sanctity of people’s rule,” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded, urging everyone to honour the legacy of the martyrs by strengthening the foundations of democracy and freedom in Pakistan.

