Bilawal Pays Homage To Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah On Her 56th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bilawal pays homage to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawa Bhutto Zardari has paid homage to Mother of the Nation Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah played an important role in the Pakistan Movement by supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British rule.

The foreign minister said that the lady co-founded Pakistan Women's Association, adding that Mohtarma Jinnah played an important role in the settlement of women immigrants in the newly formed country.

Bilawa said that the entire nation salutes Fatima Jinnah for her outstanding services for the freedom movement of Pakistan and later for the restoration of the country. "Fatima Jinnah's leadership role also inspired Pakistani women," he added. He said the strong-willed Mother of the Nation was the source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) .

