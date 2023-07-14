Bilawal pays homage to Shahnawaz Junejo on death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday paid tributes to late PPP Leader Shahnawaz Junejo on his anniversary.

He said that the deceased was brave, and public figure.

The PPP chairman said that Junejo bore difficulties behind bars during the MRD movement.

Bilawal said that the political and social services of Sjhahnawaz Junejo would be remembered for long.

He also prayed for the deceased higher place in Jannah.