Bilawal pays rich tribute to innocent martyrs of APS

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to the innocent martyrs of Army Public school, Peshawar on the 5th anniversary of the tragic attack that led to the deaths off 132 students at the hands of terrorists.In his message, the PPP Chairman said that extremism and terrorism were the enemies of peace and human development.

Those who facilitated and sponsored the scourge of terrorism had committed crimes against humanity and it was the responsibility of us as a nation to say ‘Never again'.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that extremism and terrorism had been used as a tool to advance certain vested interests and impose specific agendas in an attempt to hold the citizens of our nation hostage to constant fear.The Chairman went on to say that the PPP has always maintained its stance against terrorism and has been bold and clear in its message that the people of Pakistan deserve to live their lives, free from threats to personal and religious freedoms.

The PPP had suffered greatly for its stand as its leadership and workers were martyred in this fight against authoritarianism in all its forms, he added.PPP Chairman said the killings of innocent children at APS Peshawar will continue to haunt us and will remain as a black-spot in the history of our nation unless we fight back against the forces that not just commit but also aid and abet terrorism.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that the nation has paid heavily in its struggle against terrorists and their dictatorial enablers.

Amongst the blood of the 60,000 innocent victims of terrorism is also the blood of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated for standing up to terrorism and the dictatorship that enabled and bred it.