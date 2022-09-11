Bilawal Pays Rich Tribute To Quaid E Azam On Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday paid rich tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the great leader's 74th death anniversary.
In a message, the minister said the best way to pay homage to Quaid e Azam was to stick to his principles of unity, faith and discipline.
"It is crucial to continue the struggle to make Pakistan a state where democracy is strong, and the constitution and parliament are supreme.""Quaid's political vision and democratic struggle are inspirational and teach us to remain resilient in every difficulty," he added.