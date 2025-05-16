Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Youm-e-Tashakur, Emphasizes Peace, Sovereignty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to armed forces on Youm-e-Tashakur, emphasizes peace, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, lauding their courage and dedication in safeguarding the motherland.

In a tweet, on Youm-e-Tashakur, he reaffirmed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are inviolable principles, forming the foundation of the country's national resolve.

“We pay tribute to our valiant armed forces and reaffirm our core national principle: Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are inviolable,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

Highlighting the importance of unity in the face of regional challenges, the PPP Chairman stressed that Pakistan remains unwavering in its commitment to peace, stability, and constructive regional engagement.

“We stand united, with courage, clarity and capability, and remain firmly committed to regional stability and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto issued a firm warning to elements attempting to escalate tensions in the region, saying, “Those stirring tensions must know that any misadventure will be met with a firm and resolute response.”

He called for responsible diplomacy, urging all nations to choose dialogue over confrontation. “Let us all work to ensure that restraint prevails over rhetoric and that dialogue, not confrontation, shapes the future of our region.”

