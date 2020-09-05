UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Pays Tribute To Brave Soldiers, Civilians On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:37 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to brave soldiers, civilians on Defence Day

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to brave soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives while defending the borders and fighting terrorism across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tributes to brave soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives while defending the borders and fighting terrorism across the country.

In his message on Defence Day of Pakistan, he said those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and those who fell victim to the onslaught of extremism and terrorism, are the heroes of our nation and they would remain alive in the memories of future generations.

Bilawal said Pakistan's first democratically-elected Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid foundation of our nuclear programme, which remained key deterrent against the enemies of Pakistan.

He said defence was always strengthened during democratic governments, adding that a vibrant and strong democracy together with professional, well-integrated and disciplined defence and security institutions, were guarantors of an inpregnable defence.

Bilawal Bhutto said Federal political forces were torch-bearers of the ideology of Pakistan and any deliberate attempts to harm or weaken them would be a disservice tothe integrity of Pakistan.

He pledged that PPP leadership and workers would continue to strive for the strongest defence of Pakistan as per the vision of their martyred leaders, who sacrificed their lives but did not compromise on the country's defence, security and democracy.

