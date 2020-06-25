Bilawal pays tribute to COVID-19 victim Dr Gopang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday eulogized the services of Dr Wilayat Ali Gopang who lost his life due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, he said Dr Gopang - the focal person for coronavirus in district Khairpur - was fighting coronavirus as front line soldierBilawal, paying tribute to Dr Gopang, said the health professionals were the pride of the nation.

He said his heart went out to the family members of Shaheed Dr Gopang. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.