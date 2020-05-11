Bilawal pays tribute to doctors, paramedics fighting coronavirus on frontline

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid rich tribute to doctors and other health care providers fighting on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus panademic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid rich tribute to doctors and other health care providers fighting on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus panademic.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, "our doctors, nurses and paramedical workers are the real heroes, who are working day and night to save the lives of the citizens by risking their own." He said that presently about 700 paramedical staff had been affected by the coronavirus out of these at least 11 had died so for. He also prayed for the earlier recovery of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasir and his family.

He said that during a press conference he had offered unconditional support to the government in the fight against coronavirus.

"When the virus reached Pakistan, I offered to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government to set aside the political differences and work together to tackle the pandemic." He said that unfortunately, the response of the government was negative.

He said that politics should be avoided on the coronavirus.

"We are ready to extend support to the government without any condition; we are ready to go to every forum with Prime Minister Imran Khan for seeking help from the international community. We are ready to work with the government, " he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have attended the National Assembly session to inform the nation about the steps being taken by the Federal government.

He said it was responsibility of the government to take steps for the safety of the people. He asked the federal government to provide support to the provinces in war against coronavirus. He said that isolation facilities and testing capacity must be enhanced to deal effectively with coronavirus.

The health budget of the provinces was not enough to fight against the coronavirus, he added.

He said that an ordinance for relief had been prepared by the Sindh government to provide relief to poor people but had not been signed by the Governor Sindh.