Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to Karsaz martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karsaz carnage when over 3 million people's rally welcoming Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir upon return from exile was bombed twice resulting in martyrdom of 180 PPP workers and injuries to more than 500 thirteen years ago in Karachi.

In a message on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the barbaric attack on democracy-loving people's reception, he said his party workers embraced martyrdom for restoration of democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and elected Parliament, protection of basic human rights of the masses.

"This struggle still continues despite umpteenth sacrifices in the form of falling victims to terrorist attacks, fabricated cases, arbitrary arrests," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that all the democratic political parties and their leadership would be gathering in Karachi October 18 to pay tribute to their supreme sacrifices of laying down lives for the cause of democracy during the battle against the dictatorship.

He pledged that PPP would always remember its martyrs as a source of inspiration for the democratic workers and the people adding that their sacrifices won't go in vain.

