Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Late Amin Fahim On Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to late Amin Fahim on death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid rich tribute to senior leader late Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his 9th death anniversary on Thursday.

According to press statement issued by Chairman's Secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said services of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim for party, democracy and the country always be remembered for ever.

Late Amin Fahim always stood by the party in the most difficult time specially in the struggle against dictatorial regimes.

Bilawal said late Amin Fahim was a symbol of steadfastness and bravery and stood by the side of Shaheed Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said Makhdoom Amin played a key role in advancing the PPP's vision of a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan.

He also prayed for the departed soul of late Amin Fahim be in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Pakistan People Party Martyrs Shaheed Amin Fahim Democracy Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

13 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

13 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

13 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

13 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

13 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

13 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

13 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan