Bilawal Pays Tribute To Late Amin Fahim On Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid rich tribute to senior leader late Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his 9th death anniversary on Thursday.
According to press statement issued by Chairman's Secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said services of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim for party, democracy and the country always be remembered for ever.
Late Amin Fahim always stood by the party in the most difficult time specially in the struggle against dictatorial regimes.
Bilawal said late Amin Fahim was a symbol of steadfastness and bravery and stood by the side of Shaheed Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said Makhdoom Amin played a key role in advancing the PPP's vision of a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan.
He also prayed for the departed soul of late Amin Fahim be in eternal peace.
