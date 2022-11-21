Bilawal pays tribute to late Makhdoom Amin Fahim on his 7th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Monday paid homage to the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim, a prominent leader of the People's Party, on his 7th death anniversary.

He said that the late leader was a guarantor of tolerance and steadfastness in politics.

The PPP chairman said that Amin Fahim continued to be part of the PPP since the day of joining it.

"He struggled for strengthening democracy and supremacy of parliament with three generations of PPP leadership," he said.

Bilawal said that the services of the late Amin Fahim would also be remembered.

He said that party leaders and workers would offer prayers today for the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim.