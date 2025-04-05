Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Democracy

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the mausoleum of the Martyrs of Democracy, ancestors Bhutto Family Graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He recited Fatiha (prayers) at the mausoleum of the Daughter of the East, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari laid flowers at the mausoleums of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shah Nawaz Bhutto.

He also visited the mausoleums of the Mother of Democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, and Begum Ameer Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Martyrs of Democracy.

