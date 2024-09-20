Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Mir Murtaza Bhutto On Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to his maternal uncle, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, on his martyrdom anniversary.

In a message, the PPP Chairman described Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto as a man of strong principles who never compromised on his values and lived his life with courage and conviction.

"His sacrifice for the cause of democracy and his steadfast opposition to oppression continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked.

He further noted that the martyrdom of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto served as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the Bhutto family for the people of Pakistan.

"The blood of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, alongside the sacrifices of our family, is forever etched in the history of our nation’s struggle for democracy," he said.

"We must continue this legacy and work tirelessly to build a Pakistan where justice, equality, and the rights of all citizens are upheld."

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on PPP workers and supporters to honor Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s memory by intensifying their efforts toward the creation of a progressive, democratic, and inclusive Pakistan.

"The legacy of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto is a beacon of light that guides us in our continued fight against tyranny and injustice," he concluded.

