Bilawal pays tribute to Murtaza Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on his 69th birth anniversary.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, he said in his message on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, that Mir was a brave and bold personality.

He said that the unique style of affable and mingling with people was the hallmark of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, which Pakistanis continue to remember even today.

"Like Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto will live forever in our hearts," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto's unshakable faith in democracy and his adherence to his ideology and principles was a guiding light for us.