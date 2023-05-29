UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Pakistani Peacekeepers In UN

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers and the United Nations for its peacekeeping efforts in all parts of the world in the last 75 years

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers and the United Nations for its peacekeeping efforts in all parts of the world in the last 75 years.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "On the occasion of International Day of UN Peacekeepers, we pay tribute to the 75 years-long history of UN Peacekeeping.

As a top troop contributor since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani men & women have served with valor in 46 UN Peacekeeping Missions in all parts of the world.""168 of our bravest have sacrificed their lives in this noble cause. Over 4,300 Pakistani peacekeepers including female officers are serving with distinction under the UN flag today. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that United Nations peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for international peace and security," he added.

