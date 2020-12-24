Bilawal pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the visionary leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birth anniversary.

In his message, he said Quaid-e-Azam established a country through a peaceful and democratic movement for the Muslims of united India.

Bilawal said Quaid-e-Azam's mission for an egalitarian and strong Muslim-majority nation as a role-model for the entire Ummah has yet to be achieved completely and now it is the collective responsibility of the entire nation to fully realize his dream.

Bilawal pledged to carry forward the struggle for a peaceful, prosperous, and egalitarian Pakistan.